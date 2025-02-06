Azerbaijan's SOCAR undergoing transformation into global oil and gas operator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is undergoing a process of transformation into an international operator in the oil and gas industry, and digital transformation is an important part of this process, Rauf Nadirov, Head of Pore Pressure Gradient and Fracture Communications in SOCAR's Oil and Gas Production Operations Management, said at the IADC (International Association of Drilling Contractors) Drilling Caspian 2025 conference and exhibition today, Trend reports.

The official emphasized the importance of digital transformation in planning and seismic drilling to enhance reliability and discover new hydrocarbon fields.

Nadirov pointed out that digitalization is an integral part of improved drilling operations.

According to him, digital transformation involves the implementation of tools and technologies that help optimize workflows, automate tasks, centralize data, and promote collaboration.

It also ensures real-time access to information, enables data-driven decision-making, and enhances safety through proactive risk management and monitoring, he explained.

"Digital solutions throughout the entire lifecycle help improve efficiency and reduce costs. As part of this strategy, improvements are achieved in safety, environmental protection, and decision-making, creating a sustainable and competitive future for the industry," Nadirov added.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets.

Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

