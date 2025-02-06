China steps up investments in fertilizer plant construction in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. The amount of investments in the construction of a plant for the production of mineral fertilizers in Kyrgyzstan has been increased, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

During the state visit of Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov to China, an additional protocol was signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan and Hebei Dongguang Chemical, increasing the amount of investment in the project from $260 million to $410 million.

To note, since 2017, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has been negotiating with Chinese partners on the construction of a fertilizer plant.

The Memorandum on the construction of the plant with the Chinese company Hebei Dongguang Chemical was signed in 2019 during the Kyrgyz-Chinese Business Forum in Bishkek, and in May 2023, during the state visit of Sadyr Zhaparov to China, an Investment Agreement for the amount of $260 million was signed.