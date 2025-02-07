Kazakhstan sees growth in transport volume across all modes in 2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 7. By the end of 2024, the transportation scene in Kazakhstan saw a 10 percent uptick across all modes, Trend reports.

Over this period, a total of 1.0788 billion tons of cargo was transported across the country. The total freight turnover in 2024 reached 514.5 billion ton-kilometers, exceeding the 2023 figure by 5 percent. Passenger turnover grew by 13.8 percent, reaching 82.8 billion passenger kilometers.

Rail transport in Kazakhstan moved 437.1 million tons of cargo in 2024, reflecting a 5 percent increase compared to 2023. Freight turnover saw a slight increase of 0.3 percent, reaching 327.9 billion tons-kilometers. A total of 20.8 million passengers chose to travel by train in 2024, marking a 5.1 percent rise from January through December 2023. Passenger turnover amounted to 16.2 billion passenger kilometers, a 0.5 percent increase.

The lion's share of growth in transport volume was chalked up to maritime transport. In 2024, 2.8 million tons of cargo were transported by sea, 2.1 times more than in 2023. Notably, Kazakhstan’s maritime freight turnover reached 1.5814 billion ton-kilometers (1,581,400,000 ton-kilometers), increasing 1.8 times compared to January-December 2023.