Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center to host Italy’s "Gifts of Nature" exhibition (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Heydar Aliyev Center will open an Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta's solo exhibition titled "Gifts of Nature" on March 6, Trend reports.

The exhibition will feature over 120 works by Carta, the creator of large sculptures in the shape of fruits and vegetables.

Since some of the works were created specifically for this exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, they will be presented to the public in Baku for the first time. These compositions will include unique sculptures and installations of hazelnuts, raspberries, peaches, and chili peppers, crafted with exceptional skill and requiring a long time to create.

The works are close to the viewer because of their simple theme, while also conveying the value of nature’s gifts. This very feature communicates the universal message of Carta's art.

Giuseppe Carta: Creator of Giant Still Lifes

Works by the winner of numerous international awards, Carta, which have been presented at exhibitions and festivals in the US, Australia, the UK, China, France, Switzerland, Italy, and New Zealand, as well as at the Venice Biennale, will be exhibited in Baku for almost a year. The "Gifts of Nature" exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will run until January 2026. The works will be exhibited both in the Center’s park and in the exhibition hall.

Sculptures of pomegranates, olives, grapes, and others have made Giuseppe Carta internationally renowned as an artist who promotes the world, the earth, and the cultures of various peoples. The main theme of his work is the gifts of nature and the earth. He depicts this theme as a universal symbol of life, hope, rebirth, and growth.

Sculptor and "Ambassador of Chili Pepper" Worldwide

The famous "Big Peppers" series, created by Carta for the city of Chongqing in China's Sichuan Province, features a 7.5-meter-high statue that adorns the main square as a symbol of the region. Carta also created the symbol for the influential World Chilli Alliance.

The author also presented a sculpture of a red chili pepper as part of the United Nations Fruit Gardens concept at the "Milan Expo 2015". By the end of that year, the statue became the property of the Bank of Sardinia in his homeland.

The Italian Academy of Chili Peppers awarded Carta the title of "Ambassador of Chili Peppers" worldwide.

"Pomegranates", Symbols of Cities and Art Spaces

One of Giuseppe Carta’s notable subjects is the pomegranate. In 2012, he created a stage set for "Theater of Silence" of the famous tenor and composer Andrea Bocelli in the Tuscany region, featuring a gigantic nine-meter pomegranate. Later, Carta’s "pomegranate" became the symbol of the "Theater of Silence".

In general, the list of places worldwide that feature Carta’s fruit and vegetable sculptures continues to grow. His creative concept has resonated around the world.

Carta’s compositions evoke an unheard but tangible melancholic melody, and his works reaffirm the eternal beauty of nature.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel