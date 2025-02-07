Turkmenistan boosts agricultural equipment parts production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 7. The Dashoguzobahyzmat production association’s repair plant is playing an increasingly important role in Turkmenistan’s agricultural sector by producing a variety of licensed spare parts for farming machinery, Trend reports.

The plant currently manufactures more than 10 components, including cultivator tips, tines, CLAAS tractor plow shares, and two types of harrow teeth.

Beyond its core production, the plant also produces technical oxygen, which serves both internal needs and external orders. The plant’s specialists are also capable of creating customized spare parts in smaller quantities based on specific requests.

To note, with its modern equipment, the plant ensures high-quality standards for its products. Its customers include agricultural enterprises within the Dashoguzobahyzmat association, farmers' cooperatives, and private farms throughout Dashoguz velayat, underscoring its role in supporting regional agricultural growth.