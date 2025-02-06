British company to build factory for production of flexible concrete fabric in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Kyrgyzstan has inked a deal with the British firm Concrete Canvas to set the wheels in motion for a factory that will churn out flexible concrete fabric, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The new factory is expected to produce at least five million square meters of concrete fabric each year.

Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, explained that this innovation will minimize the quantity of resources required.

"Instead of using 100 tons of cement, we only need 5 tons to achieve the same result, and it will speed up installation. This is how we stay current with modern technology," he said.

He also pointed out that the project is a great example of successful cooperation between the government and business.

"We believe this project will inspire more investment opportunities," said the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Flexible concrete fabric is an innovative material that helps speed up construction while being more environmentally friendly. It is used for a wide range of erosion control and weed suppression applications. It allows concrete construction with minimal plant and specialist training. Once set, the fibers reinforce the cementitious mix, preventing crack propagation and providing a safe plastic failure mode. As a result, it provides a thin, durable, waterproof, and lower-carbon alternative to traditional concrete.

