Turkmenistan to develop new payment system

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. Turkmenistan is set to launch a new payment system, 'Galkynyş', Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradov said during a recent government meeting, Trend reports.

The development of the system is being spearheaded by the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan. The new platform aims to provide modern, high-quality remote services for both institutions and individuals, enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of banking operations.

The proposal for the new payment system was approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who emphasized that the quality of banking services in the country continues to improve. Ongoing initiatives are focused on implementing a digital framework within the sector.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, as of February 1, 2025, the country had 5.996 million cards, 40,192 POS terminals, and 2,131 ATMs.