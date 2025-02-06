Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas Materials 6 February 2025 10:50 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) has opened its first filling station in Shusha city, Trend reports citing the company.

Located on the Shusha-Khankendi-Lachin road, one of the most frequently used routes by drivers, the newly opened fuel station is equipped with three fuel dispensers. It offers a range of fuel products, including RON-92, RON-95, RON-98 gasoline and diesel.

Additionally, considering the needs of electric vehicle owners, a charging station has also been put into operation.

With the launch of this new fuel station, SOCAR now operates 69 branded fuel stations and 13 oil depots across the country. Notably, nine of these stations are situated in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic region.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more