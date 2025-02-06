SOCAR opens first filling station in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR) has opened its first filling station in Shusha city, Trend reports citing the company.

Located on the Shusha-Khankendi-Lachin road, one of the most frequently used routes by drivers, the newly opened fuel station is equipped with three fuel dispensers. It offers a range of fuel products, including RON-92, RON-95, RON-98 gasoline and diesel.

Additionally, considering the needs of electric vehicle owners, a charging station has also been put into operation.

With the launch of this new fuel station, SOCAR now operates 69 branded fuel stations and 13 oil depots across the country. Notably, nine of these stations are situated in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic region.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn