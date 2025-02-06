Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 6

Iran Materials 6 February 2025 10:08 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 37 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 8 moved down compared to February 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,020 rials, and one euro is 592,763 rials, while on February 5, one euro was 593,981 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 6

Rial on February 5

1 US dollar

USD

569,020

572,277

1 British pound

GBP

711,896

714,448

1 Swiss franc

CHF

631,519

631,853

1 Swedish króna

SEK

52,259

52,174

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,751

50,916

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,462

79,625

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,515

6,572

1 UAE dirham

AED

154,941

155,828

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,844,651

1,854,402

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,004

205,144

100 Japanese yens

JPY

373,497

370,267

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,074

73,496

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,477,914

1,486,358

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

398,364

399,626

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

324,068

323,275

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,709

30,647

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,846

15,925

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,832

5,744

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,324

157,219

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,441

43,685

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

358,105

357,992

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,739

152,607

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,513,351

1,522,013

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

422,298

423,220

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

467,074

469,088

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,021

19,104

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

407,018

410,584

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

115,809

116,384

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,245

78,929

100 Thai baht

THB

1,697,674

1,699,264

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,654

128,792

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

394,387

394,332

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

802,567

807,161

1 euro

EUR

592,763

593,981

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,437

109,831

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,283

202,230

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,894

35,099

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,652

7,669

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,000

175,008

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

334,664

336,532

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

982,895

986,501

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,114

52,505

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,587

163,508

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,628

10,689

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 710,234 rials and $1 costs 691,024 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 690,889 rials, and the price of $1 totals 672,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 839,000–842,000 rials, while one euro is about 865,000–868,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more