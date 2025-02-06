Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 37 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and 8 moved down compared to February 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 569,020 rials, and one euro is 592,763 rials, while on February 5, one euro was 593,981 rials.

Currency Rial on February 6 Rial on February 5 1 US dollar USD 569,020 572,277 1 British pound GBP 711,896 714,448 1 Swiss franc CHF 631,519 631,853 1 Swedish króna SEK 52,259 52,174 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,751 50,916 1 Danish krone DKK 79,462 79,625 1 Indian rupee INR 6,515 6,572 1 UAE dirham AED 154,941 155,828 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,844,651 1,854,402 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,004 205,144 100 Japanese yens JPY 373,497 370,267 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,074 73,496 1 Omani rial OMR 1,477,914 1,486,358 1 Canadian dollar CAD 398,364 399,626 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 324,068 323,275 1 South African rand ZAR 30,709 30,647 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,846 15,925 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,832 5,744 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,324 157,219 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,441 43,685 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 358,105 357,992 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,739 152,607 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,513,351 1,522,013 1 Singapore dollar SGD 422,298 423,220 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 467,074 469,088 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,021 19,104 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 407,018 410,584 1 Libyan dinar LYD 115,809 116,384 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,245 78,929 100 Thai baht THB 1,697,674 1,699,264 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,654 128,792 1,000 South Korean won KRW 394,387 394,332 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 802,567 807,161 1 euro EUR 592,763 593,981 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,437 109,831 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,283 202,230 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,894 35,099 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,652 7,669 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,000 175,008 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 334,664 336,532 100 Philippine pesos PHP 982,895 986,501 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,114 52,505 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,587 163,508 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,628 10,689

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 710,234 rials and $1 costs 691,024 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 690,889 rials, and the price of $1 totals 672,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 839,000–842,000 rials, while one euro is about 865,000–868,000 rials.

