Business communities of Kyrgyzstan and China sign numerous agreements

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. During a meeting of the business communities of Kyrgyzstan and China, 19 agreements worth over $700 million were signed, Trend reports via the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan.

The consultative meeting was held as part of the state visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to China.

More than 100 entrepreneurs from both Kyrgyzstan and China participated, representing sectors such as energy, agriculture, tourism, trade, and investment.

On February 4, President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in China for his state visit. Following negotiations between the leaders of China and Kyrgyzstan, a Joint Statement was issued on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership. Over 20 cooperation agreements were signed in the presence of both heads of state.