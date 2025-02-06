Turkmenistan, Japan discuss bilateral co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 6. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed key aspects of cooperation, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Turkmenistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and a Japanese delegation led by Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Akihisa Nagashima.

During the negotiations, the parties emphasized the crucial role of high-level dialogue built on mutual respect and trust in strengthening bilateral relations.

The discussions also covered upcoming events involving both countries. Special attention was given to Turkmenistan’s participation in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, including the organization of Turkmenistan's National Day at the exhibition.

Both sides highlighted the long-standing collaboration between Turkmenistan and major Japanese companies, particularly in the gas sector and chemical industry. The Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation were recognized as significant mechanisms for bilateral trade and economic engagement.

Additionally, the meeting addressed preparations for the first summit within the Central Asia–Japan Dialogue framework, underscoring the commitment of both nations to further deepening regional cooperation.