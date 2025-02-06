Rossotrudnichestvo confirms closure of Russian house in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has called for the closure of the Russian House in Baku due to its lack of legal registration, Rossotrudnichestvo head Yevgeny Primakov said on Russian television, Trend reports.

He added that Russia’s Foreign Ministry is working to resolve the issue.

According to Primakov, the Russian House must vacate its current premises within a month and a half, as the owner plans to sell the property urgently.

Talks on securing a new location are ongoing, but the owner of an alternative site has put discussions on hold for now, he noted.