EZDA in Azerbaijan assesses scope of new investment projects - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy is currently reviewing nearly 20 new projects, said Chairman of the Agency Board Seymur Adigozalov, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference, Adigozalov highlighted that industrial zones are a goldmine for entrepreneurs looking to roll up their sleeves and dive into investment projects within the country.

"Naturally, there is a high level of interest from entrepreneurs in industrial zones, particularly in industrial parks established on territories liberated from occupation. The agency is conducting regular efforts to attract entrepreneurs to these industrial zones.

Around 20 projects currently under review are mainly focused on the production of pharmaceuticals, food products, the creation of a furniture cluster, automobile manufacturing, and other sectors," he added.

The Economic Zones Development Agency was formed as a public entity under the framework of the "Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park" on January 22, 2021.

