Azerbaijan reveals tally of enterprises set to operate in local industrial zones in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan's industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy plan to launch nearly 10 enterprises this year, Chairman of the Agency Board Seymur Adigozalov said during today's press conference, Trend reports.

He pointed out that these enterprises will produce innovative building materials, tobacco products, trucks, etc.

“It's planned to create permanent jobs for approximately 1,000 people at the enterprises to be launched.

Besides, as is known, by the decree of the head of state dated June 12, 2024, the Hajigabul Industrial District was transformed into the Hajigabul Industrial Park. The primary goal of converting the Hajigabul Industrial District into a park is to attract high interest from entrepreneurs to this area.

Entrepreneurs who were previously registered as members of the industrial district have completed the registration process as participants of the park. Currently, eight entrepreneurs are registered as residents and two as non-residents," he added.

The Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021, of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial districts, and agricultural parks".

