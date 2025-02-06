Azerbaijan comments on termination of "Russian House" operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan has sent a note to Russia on ending "Russian House" operations in Baku, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The activities of such organizations in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan are regulated in accordance with national legislation, the principle of reciprocity between countries, and the requirements of agreements reached on a bilateral basis.

After the Russian side was informed that the Russian Information and Cultural Center – “Russian House,” the representative office of “Rossotrudnichestvo” in Azerbaijan, did not have registration as a legal entity and the organization has been seriously violating Azerbaijani legislation, a note verbale was sent to the Russian side on February 3, 2025, terminating the activities of “Russian House.”

Thus, based on the decision of Azerbaijani side to terminate the activities of the “Russian House” in our country, it is expected that the Russian side will take appropriate measures in this direction," Hajizada said in a statement.