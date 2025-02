BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A new counsellor has been appointed to the governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the CBA, Ziya Aliyev was appointed to this position.

With this, the number of counsellors to the CBA governor has reached five.

To note, this appointment took place on February 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel