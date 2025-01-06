Azerbaijan's SOCAR boosts security measures due to sharp weather change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The security measures have been strengthened at the production sites of the Azneft Production Association of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) due to a sharp change in weather conditions countrywide, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

According to the source, the execution of hazardous work was limited, and appropriate measures were taken to protect the health of workers within the framework of labor standards.

Moreover, educational work is being carried out in all sectors, and the evacuation of a number of production facilities located in the sea has been carried out.

The situation is under control, the source added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel