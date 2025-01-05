President of Kazakhstan appoints new ambassadors to several countries

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 5 January 2025 15:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Akorda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. New ambassadors to a number of countries have been appointed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to information, the relevant orders were signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Thus, Askar Zhenis was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Furthermore, Daulet Batrashev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Croatia.

Also, Zhan Galiev appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Portuguese Republic;

To note, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay gained additional authority, becoming the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Iraq and the State of Palestine on a part-time basis.

