Azerbaijan launches campaign for municipal election tomorrow

Politics Materials 5 January 2025 14:31 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: "Seçki 2024" Independent Media Center

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The campaigning for municipal election will start in Azerbaijan tomorrow, Trend reports.

According to articles 72.3, 74.1.5, 74.1.7, 75.2 of the Electoral Code, election campaigning of registered candidates, their authorized representatives and proxies, political parties, whose candidates are registered, blocs of political parties, their authorized representatives and proxies, starts 23 days before the voting day and ends 24 hours before the election day.

The pre-election promotion for the municipal election scheduled for January 29 will start on January 6 and will terminate on January 28 at 08:00.

