Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations awardes number of employees of Kazakh MES

Politics Materials 5 January 2025 22:24 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, awarded a group of employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan who took part in the rescue operation after the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, 2024, Trend reports.

By the order of the minister, the following employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan were awarded the "For Cooperation" badge:

- Seitalin Azamat Serikovich;

- Aminov Timur Vladimirovich;

- Aidarov Kani Manapovich;

- Karayev Sayasat Musaevich;

- Kenzhegaliev Mazhit Serikbaevich;

- Kulkhanov Azymbek Shyndauletovich;

- Kuzembayev Yerbol Akhmetovich;

- Mendibayev Nauryzbek Yerlanuly;

- Nugumanov Ardak Koishibekovich;

- Tleubergenova Aiman ​​Mynbaevna.

