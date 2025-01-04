EIA updates forecast on Azerbaijan's oil output in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Azerbaijan's oil output is forecasted to reach 0.63 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2025, Trend reports.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has maintained its oil production forecast for the country, consistent with its previous assessment.

For 2025, the EIA estimates production will average 0.61 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the first quarter, increasing to 0.62 mb/d in the second quarter. Output is expected to rise further, reaching 0.64 mb/d in both the third and fourth quarters.

In 2024, oil production is projected to average 0.60 mb/d, slightly lower than the 0.63 mb/d recorded in 2023.

Meanwhile, based on operational data from Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, the country produced 26.5 million tons of oil condensate in the first eleven months of this year, with exports totaling 22.2 million tons.