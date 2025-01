BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Houthis from Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement attack Orot Rabin power plant in northwestern Israel, Houthi militia spokesman Yahya Sariya said, Trend reports.

According to him, the attack was carried out using a hypersonic missile.

"The Armed Forces' Rocket Forces <...> carried out a military operation, attacking the Israeli enemy's Orot Rabin power plant with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile," he said.