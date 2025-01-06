Tashkent leads Uzbekistan’s 2025 budget forecast

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 6. The city of Tashkent is projected to generate the highest revenues in Uzbekistan's 2025 budget, amounting to 11.1 trillion soums ($861.4 million), Trend reports.

This is reflected in Uzbekistan’s state budget law for 2025.

The city’s expenditures are forecasted at 11.4 trillion soums ($884.7 million), solidifying its role as the nation’s financial hub.

Beyond Tashkent, the 2025 budget also highlights significant financial plans for other regions. Samarkand is set to receive 5.9 trillion soums ($457.9 million) in revenue and 8 trillion soums ($620.8 million) in expenditures. Andijan will see 4.5 trillion soums ($349.2 million) in revenue and 6.7 trillion soums ($519.9 million) in spending.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s overall 2025 budget anticipates 65.8 trillion soums ($5.1 billion) in revenue and 84.3 trillion soums ($6.5 billion) in expenditures, reflecting the government’s commitment to regional development and public services.