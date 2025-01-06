Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, one currency experienced an upward trajectory, while 44 currencies have depreciated relative to January 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,407 rials, and one euro is 589,049 rials, while on January 5, one euro was 590,739.

Currency Rial on January 6 Rial on January 5 1 US dollar USD 571,407 572,930 1 British pound GBP 709,648 711,729 1 Swiss franc CHF 628,982 630,628 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,427 51,568 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,286 50,416 1 Danish krone DKK 78,976 79,188 1 Indian rupee INR 6,663 6,680 1 UAE dirham AED 155,591 156,005 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,846,380 1,851,144 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,201 205,748 100 Japanese yens JPY 363,406 364,287 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,461 73,660 1 Omani rial OMR 1,483,794 1,487,736 1 Canadian dollar CAD 395,531 396,592 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 320,746 321,238 1 South African rand ZAR 30,501 30,584 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,170 16,209 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,159 5,173 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,980 157,398 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,609 43,729 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 354,941 355,781 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,375 152,781 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,519,699 1,523,750 1 Singapore dollar SGD 417,073 418,174 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,446 477,416 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,466 19,518 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,211 417,311 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,291 116,599 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,061 78,269 100 Thai baht THB 1,658,384 1,662,801 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,973 127,311 1,000 South Korean won KRW 389,078 390,168 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,934 808,082 1 euro EUR 589,049 590,739 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,901 109,202 1 Georgian lari GEL 202,929 203,470 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,237 35,383 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,104 8,126 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,533 174,941 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,122 337,018 100 Philippine pesos PHP 983,918 986,539 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,209 52,428 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,251 163,322 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,792 10,821

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 701,259 rials and $1 costs 680,256 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 682,159 rials, and the price of $1 totals 661,728 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 795,000–798,000 rials, while one euro is about 820,000–823,000 rials.