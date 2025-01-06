Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 6

Business Materials 6 January 2025 10:44 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, one currency experienced an upward trajectory, while 44 currencies have depreciated relative to January 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,407 rials, and one euro is 589,049 rials, while on January 5, one euro was 590,739.

Currency

Rial on January 6

Rial on January 5

1 US dollar

USD

571,407

572,930

1 British pound

GBP

709,648

711,729

1 Swiss franc

CHF

628,982

630,628

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,427

51,568

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,286

50,416

1 Danish krone

DKK

78,976

79,188

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,663

6,680

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,591

156,005

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,846,380

1,851,144

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,201

205,748

100 Japanese yens

JPY

363,406

364,287

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,461

73,660

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,483,794

1,487,736

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

395,531

396,592

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

320,746

321,238

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,501

30,584

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,170

16,209

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,159

5,173

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,980

157,398

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,609

43,729

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

354,941

355,781

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,375

152,781

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,519,699

1,523,750

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

417,073

418,174

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,446

477,416

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,466

19,518

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,211

417,311

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,291

116,599

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,061

78,269

100 Thai baht

THB

1,658,384

1,662,801

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,973

127,311

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

389,078

390,168

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,934

808,082

1 euro

EUR

589,049

590,739

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,901

109,202

1 Georgian lari

GEL

202,929

203,470

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,237

35,383

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,104

8,126

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,533

174,941

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,122

337,018

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

983,918

986,539

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,209

52,428

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,251

163,322

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,792

10,821

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 701,259 rials and $1 costs 680,256 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 682,159 rials, and the price of $1 totals 661,728 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 795,000–798,000 rials, while one euro is about 820,000–823,000 rials.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more