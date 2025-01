Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan remained unchanged by the conclusion of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went down by 5.66 manat, or $3.32 (0.13 percent), compared to last week's figure, landing at 4,456 manat ($2,621).

Gold ounce value change December 23 4,463 manat ($2,625) December 30* 4,456 manat ($2,621) December 24 4,455 manat ($2,620) December 31* 4,456 manat ($2,621) December 25 4,448 manat ($2,616) January 1* 4,456 manat ($2,621) December 26 4,466 manat ($2,627) January 2* 4,456 manat ($2,621) December 27 4,476 manat ($2,632) January 3* 4,456 manat ($2,621) Weekly average 4,462 manat ($2,624) Weekly average 4,456 manat ($2,621)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan remained unchanged. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 49.9 manat ($29.3), which is 1.08 percent or 0.5474 manat (0.32 cents) less than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change December 23 50.4 manat ($29.6) December 30* 49.9 manat ($29.3) December 24 50.6 manat ($29.7) December 31* 49.9 manat ($29.3) December 25 50.4 manat ($29.6) January 1* 49.9 manat ($29.3) December 26 50.4 manat ($29.6) January 2* 49.9 manat ($29.3) December 27 50.6 manat ($29.7) January 3* 49.9 manat ($29.3) Weekly average 50.5 manat ($29.7) Weekly average 49.9 manat ($29.3)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan remained unchanged. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell by 27.9 manat, or $16.4 (1.74 percent), settling at 1,573 manat ($925.2) compared to last week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change December 23 1,593 manat ($937) December 30* 1,573 manat ($925.2) December 24 1,605 manat ($944.1) December 31* 1,573 manat ($925.2) December 25 1,608 manat ($945.8) January 1* 1,573 manat ($925.2) December 26 1,601 manat ($941.7) January 2* 1,573 manat ($925.2) December 27 1,598 manat ($939.9) January 3* 1,573 manat ($925.2) Weekly average 1,601 manat ($941.7) Weekly average 1,573 manat ($925.2)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan remained unchanged during this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 2.22 percent, or 35.3 manat ($20.7), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,557 manat ($915.8).

Palladium ounce value change December 23 1,569 manat ($922.9) December 30* 1,557 manat ($915.8) December 24 1,597 manat ($939.4) December 31* 1,557 manat ($915.8) December 25 1,619 manat ($952.3) January 1* 1,557 manat ($915.8) December 26 1,603 manat ($942.9) January 2* 1,557 manat ($915.8) December 27 1,575 manat ($926.4) January 3* 1,557 manat ($915.8) Weekly average 1,593 manat ($937) Weekly average 1,557 manat ($915.8)

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 30, 2024, through January 3, 2025, the exchange rate will automatically be carried over from the last business day.