Earthquake strikes Southern Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale has hit southern Iran, Trend reports via the country’s Seismological Center.

Notably, Earthquakenews Today, which monitors seismic activity, reported a previous earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, located 62 kilometers from the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas just a few days ago.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties following the recent tremor.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel