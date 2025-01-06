Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Earthquake strikes Southern Iran

Iran Materials 6 January 2025 10:19 (UTC +04:00)
Earthquake strikes Southern Iran

Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale has hit southern Iran, Trend reports via the country’s Seismological Center.

Notably, Earthquakenews Today, which monitors seismic activity, reported a previous earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, located 62 kilometers from the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas just a few days ago.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties following the recent tremor.

