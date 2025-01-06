Thick fog grounds flights across Uzbekistan’s airports

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 6. Thick fog has disrupted operations at Nukus, Urgench, and Fergana airports in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, due to poor visibility, temporary restrictions have been imposed on aircraft arrivals and departures at the affected airports.

Uzbekistan Airways flight HY-9638, traveling from St. Petersburg to Urgench, made an emergency landing at 06:04 (GMT+5) at a backup airfield in Bukhara. Flights HY-51/52 on the Tashkent–Urgench/Urgench–Tashkent route have been delayed. Preliminary information suggests the flight from Tashkent to Urgench will depart at 13:00 (GMT+5).

Flight HY-11, operating from Tashkent to Nukus, has also been delayed until 12:30 (GMT+5) due to dense fog in the destination city.

Furthermore, Silk Avia’s flight US-401, from Tashkent to Fergana, has been tentatively rescheduled to 11:40 (GMT+5). The airport is operating normally for departures.