Azerbaijan's “Azykh” tugboat officially goes into operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. A new vessel built at ASCO’s (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company) “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard has been commissioned, Trend reports via ASCO.

The tugboat, named “Azykh,” has been transferred to the balance of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet.

The vessel measures 24.72 meters in length, 6.60 meters in width, has a height of 3 meters, a draft of 1.6 meters, and a deadweight of 14 tons.

Operated by a crew of seven, the vessel can achieve a speed of 9 knots. The tugboat is capable of carrying up to 3 tons of cargo on its deck.

“Azykh” is the fifth vessel built at the yard. Previously, vessels of the same type, “ASCO 1,” “Terterchay,” “Hekarichay,” and “Bargushadchay,” were constructed and delivered. Currently, another vessel from this series is under construction, with plans for phased commissioning of the entire series.

The design of these vessels, which comply with international standards, was carried out by the specialists of “ASCO Engineering” LLC.

It should be noted that, in addition to comprehensive professional ship repair and marine engineering services, the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard has been carrying out ship construction in accordance with relevant certifications since 2017.