STAR Refinery sees rise in output - SOCAR Türkiye CEO

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, January 6. The production volume at the STAR oil refinery has increased by 2.5 percent, said Elchin Ibadov, CEO of SOCAR Türkiye, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference dedicated to SOCAR Türkiye and its group companies, Ibadov noted that after recent repairs, production exceeded 13 million tons.

"This is the largest refinery in Türkiye. STAR refinery meets 18 percent of Türkiye’s demand for petroleum products," he added.

To note, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is Türkiye’s largest foreign investor, having invested a total of $18.5 billion over the past 17 years.

