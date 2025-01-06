Azerbaijan's SOCAR tallies 17-year investment volume in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, January 6. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is Türkiye’s largest foreign investor, having invested a total of $18.5 billion over the past 17 years, said Elchin Ibadov, CEO of SOCAR Türkiye (a subsidiary of SOCAR), Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference dedicated to SOCAR Türkiye and its group companies, Ibadov emphasized that SOCAR has contributed to reducing Türkiye’s current energy sector deficit.

"More than 10,000 people are employed by SOCAR Türkiye, which is a significant contribution to employment in Türkiye," he added.