Iran's Esfordi complex sees drop in phosphate output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The production of phosphate concentrate at Iran's Esfordi Phosphate Complex in Bafq County, Yazd Province, during the eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through November 20, 2024) decreased by 12 percent compared to the same period last year (from March 21 through November 21, 2023), Trend reports via Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The complex produced approximately 55,400 tons of phosphate concentrate during the first eight months of the current Iranian year. This marks a 12 percent decline compared to the same period in the previous year, when production exceeded 63,000 tons.

Despite the decrease in phosphate concentrate production, the complex's total mineral extraction has seen a significant increase. Meanwhile, the complex extracted over 288,000 tons of minerals over the eight months, a 34 percent increase compared to last year’s total of around 215,000 tons.

Sales from the complex have also grown substantially. A total of approximately 47,900 tons of product was shipped for sale during the eight-month period, which represents a 143 percent increase over the 19,700 tons sold during the same period last year.

In the eighth month of the current Iranian year (from October 22 through November 20, 2024), production at the complex reached 7,300 tons of phosphate concentrate, a 2 percent increase over the same month in the previous year, which saw 7,160 tons produced.

Additionally, mineral extraction in the eighth month totaled 44,500 tons, a 76 percent increase from the same month in the prior year.

The Esfordi Phosphate Company is one of the complexes operated under the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) and is located 34 kilometers from Bafq County in Yazd Province.