Türkiye unveils maximum production capacity of Petkim's major facilities

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, January 6. Petkim's 15 main production plants have a maximum production capacity of 3.6 million tons and produce about 60 different types of products, Head of SOCAR Türkiye's Refinery and Petrochemical Business Unit Kanan Mirzayev said at a press conference on SOCAR Türkiye and group companies, Trend reports.

He noted that Petkim is Türkiye's first and only integrated petrochemical company and exports to 48 countries.

Petkim meets about 10.8 percent of Türkiye's petrochemical needs. The number of employees is 2,446. Total employment, including contractors, exceeds 5,000,” he said.

Petkim was elected to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network platform in 2020.

“Petkim broke the record of net profit in its 58-year history of 6.5 billion Turkish Liras ($183 million) at the end of 2022. In 2023, Petkim was ranked 40th in the “Top 1000 Exporters” list of the Turkish Exporters Assembly. To effectively utilize the potential of renewable energy sources, Petkim's 51-megawatt wind farm was commissioned in 2017. The company was ranked third in the “Top 100 Companies” list of the Aegean Chamber of Industry (EBSO) in 2023. According to the Aegean Exporters Association's Export Stars 2023 list, Petkim ranked first in both the general and chemical categories. In addition, Petkim ranked 30th in the list of “Türkiye's Top 500 Industries 2023” prepared by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry with 35.9 billion sales. Petkim ranked 36th in the Fortune 500 TÜRKİYE 2023 study, which lists the 500 largest companies in Türkiye. In the Capital 500 list published annually by Capital magazine, which lists Türkiye's largest companies, Petkim ranked 48th in 2023,” Mirzayev added.