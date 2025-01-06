SOCAR Türkiye takes step towards eco-friendly aviation fuel production

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, January 6. SOCAR Türkiye will start producing environmentally friendly aviation fuel, said Elchin Ibadov, CEO of SOCAR Türkiye, at a press conference dedicated to SOCAR Türkiye and its group companies, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Ibadov highlighted that a roadmap for sustainable development at SOCAR Türkiye has been approved.

He further explained that over ten sustainable development projects have been developed.

"The main goal is to produce eco-friendly aviation fuel. This fuel can be produced either from algae or from oils used in households. Research is also being conducted in this direction," he added.

To note, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is Türkiye’s largest foreign investor, having invested a total of $18.5 billion over the past 17 years.