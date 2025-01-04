Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city hosting New Year fair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. A New Year fair organized by UNNA Studio Events & Decorations with sponsorship from Azercell, Bilga Group and North West companies is being held in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli city, Trend reports.

The event, taking place in the city center, is designed to bring festive cheer and unforgettable experiences to both residents and visitors.

The fair features a variety of goods from national and international brands, as well as local entrepreneurs.

Visitors can purchase holiday gifts, decorative items, tasty treats, and other products.

During the event, entertainment programs and musical performances for both children and adults are being held.

The fair will be open until January 13.

