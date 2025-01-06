Armenian armed forces intensify attacks on Azerbaijani positions in recent days - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Over the past few days, units of the Armenian armed forces have repeatedly shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, and all these cases were recorded accordingly, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a satement, Trend reports.

To note, on January 5, from 22:00 to 22:10, the Armenian armed forces units from positions located in the directions of Digh and Khanazakh settlements of the Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Zabukh and Jaghazur settlements of the Lachin region.