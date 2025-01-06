Iran's banks and financial institutions report increase in loan issuance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The loans extended by Iranian banks and financial institutions increased by 18.3 percent during nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through December 20, 2024) compared to the same period of last year (from March 21 through December 21, 2023).

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Iran shows that Iranian banks and financial institutions extended loans worth 37.5 quadrillion rials (about $65.3 billion) in various sectors during the mentioned period. However, during the same period last year, the value of credit extended by Iranian banks amounted to about 31.7 quadrillion rials (about $55.2 billion).

Furthermore, the data revealed that the service sector issued loans totaling 14.9 quadrillion dollars, or roughly $26 billion, over the course of nine months.

The information notes that Iranian banks and financial institutions extended loans worth 14.4 quadrillion rials (about $25 billion) to the industrial and mining sectors during the mentioned period.

According to the report, Iranian banks and financial institutions extended loans to the commercial sector worth about 4.07 quadrillion rials (about $7 billion) during the specified period.

The report indicates that Iran's agricultural sector benefited with loans worth about 2.2 quadrillion rials (about $3.82 billion) during nine months.

However, the country provided loans worth about 1.82 quadrillion rials (about $3.2 billion) to the housing and construction sector during nine months.

Furthermore, the report reveals that during the nine months, various other unnamed areas received loans totaling 47 trillion rials, or about $81.8 million.