SOCAR Türkiye tallies Petkim company's output in 2024

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, January 6. The production volume of Petkim reached two million tons last year, the CEO of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) Türkiye Elchin Ibadov said at a press conference dedicated to SOCAR Türkiye and its group companies today, Trend reports.

According to him, Petkim meets 11 percent of Türkiye’s domestic demand for products.

He emphasized that $70 million was invested in the country through the Petkim Port Modernization Project.

To note, SOCAR is Türkiye's largest foreign investor, having invested a total of $18.5 billion in the country over 17 years.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel