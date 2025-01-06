Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

SOCAR Türkiye tallies Petkim company's output in 2024

Economy Materials 6 January 2025 12:53 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR Türkiye tallies Petkim company's output in 2024

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, January 6. The production volume of Petkim reached two million tons last year, the CEO of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) Türkiye Elchin Ibadov said at a press conference dedicated to SOCAR Türkiye and its group companies today, Trend reports.

According to him, Petkim meets 11 percent of Türkiye’s domestic demand for products.

He emphasized that $70 million was invested in the country through the Petkim Port Modernization Project.

To note, SOCAR is Türkiye's largest foreign investor, having invested a total of $18.5 billion in the country over 17 years.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more