President Tokayev appoints new Governor of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 6. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Nuralkhan Kusherov as the new Akim (Governor) of the Turkestan region, Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

"By the decree of the head of the country, Nuralkhan Kusherov has been appointed Akim of the Turkestan region," the press service said.

To note, in 2005, Nuralkhan Kusherov graduated from the South Kazakhstan State University named after M. Auezov. In 2007, he graduated from the Kazakh Humanities and Law University, as well as the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation. Prior to his appointment, he worked as the Deputy Akim of the Turkestan region, Kazakhstan, from January 18, 2023, to the present day.