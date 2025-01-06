Iranian president's visit to Tajikistan to focus on key bilateral agreements - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. During his two-day visit to Tajikistan in mid-January, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will sign important agreements, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that the agreements will primarily cover the fields of economy, trade, and culture.

He also mentioned that President Pezeshkian’s visit to Tajikistan would be the first regional visit to the Eurasian Economic Union region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official added that, additionally, the opening of one of the cultural centers and one of the Red Crescent Society centers will take place as part of the visit.

Earlier, Rustam Emomali, Speaker of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, also announced the planned visit of the Iranian president to Tajikistan.