Uzbekistan set to introduce zero VAT rate for international transport services

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 6. Uzbekistan plans to introduce a zero value-added tax (VAT) rate for a range of services related to international freight transportation, Trend reports.

This is stated in the presidential decree of Uzbekistan aimed at improving business conditions.

The proposed measure will cover transportation and forwarding services, as well as other operations under the relevant agreements, including receiving and transferring cargo, as well as storage and handling operations; organizing cargo insurance; customs documentation for goods and vehicles; providing cargo search services in case of delivery delays; storage in warehouses and open areas; and providing wagons and containers for use.

The development of the draft law has been entrusted to Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ahadbek Khaydarov and Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov. The document is expected to be ready by March 2025.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has announced an additional fee structure for overweight and oversized foreign cargo vehicles transiting its territory in 2025. This surcharge will apply on top of the standard transit fees, which vary from $50 to $400 depending on vehicle origin.