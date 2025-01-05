Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 5

Iran Materials 5 January 2025 10:31 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 5

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, one currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 44 currencies have depreciated relative to January 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,604 rials, and one euro is 591,259 rials, while on January 2, one euro was 595,305.

Currency

Rial on January 5

Rial on January 4

1 US dollar

USD

572,930

574,604

1 British pound

GBP

711,729

713,491

1 Swiss franc

CHF

630,628

631,585

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,568

51,651

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,416

50,486

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,188

79,277

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,680

6,699

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,005

156,461

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,851,144

1,862,231

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,748

206,134

100 Japanese yens

JPY

364,287

365,411

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,660

73,868

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,487,736

1,492,440

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

396,592

397,438

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,238

321,943

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,584

30,579

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,209

16,243

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,173

5,198

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,398

157,858

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,729

43,840

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

355,781

356,700

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,781

153,228

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,523,750

1,528,202

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

418,174

419,026

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,416

477,443

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,518

19,569

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,311

418,480

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,599

116,804

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,269

78,498

100 Thai baht

THB

1,662,801

1,663,518

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,311

127,680

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

390,168

390,705

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

808,082

810,443

1 euro

EUR

590,739

591,259

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,202

109,428

1 Georgian lari

GEL

203,470

204,657

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,383

35,455

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,126

8,150

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,941

175,676

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,018

338,003

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

986,539

989,353

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,428

52,569

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,322

163,856

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,821

10,945

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 701,904 rials and $1 costs 680,744 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 682,786 rials, and the price of $1 totals 662,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 800,000–803,000 rials, while one euro is about 823,000–828,000 rials.

