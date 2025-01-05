Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, one currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 44 currencies have depreciated relative to January 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,604 rials, and one euro is 591,259 rials, while on January 2, one euro was 595,305.

Currency Rial on January 5 Rial on January 4 1 US dollar USD 572,930 574,604 1 British pound GBP 711,729 713,491 1 Swiss franc CHF 630,628 631,585 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,568 51,651 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,416 50,486 1 Danish krone DKK 79,188 79,277 1 Indian rupee INR 6,680 6,699 1 UAE dirham AED 156,005 156,461 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,851,144 1,862,231 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,748 206,134 100 Japanese yens JPY 364,287 365,411 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,660 73,868 1 Omani rial OMR 1,487,736 1,492,440 1 Canadian dollar CAD 396,592 397,438 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,238 321,943 1 South African rand ZAR 30,584 30,579 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,209 16,243 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,173 5,198 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,398 157,858 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,729 43,840 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 355,781 356,700 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,781 153,228 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,523,750 1,528,202 1 Singapore dollar SGD 418,174 419,026 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,416 477,443 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,518 19,569 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 273 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,311 418,480 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,599 116,804 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,269 78,498 100 Thai baht THB 1,662,801 1,663,518 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,311 127,680 1,000 South Korean won KRW 390,168 390,705 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 808,082 810,443 1 euro EUR 590,739 591,259 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,202 109,428 1 Georgian lari GEL 203,470 204,657 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,383 35,455 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,126 8,150 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,941 175,676 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,018 338,003 100 Philippine pesos PHP 986,539 989,353 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,428 52,569 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,322 163,856 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,821 10,945

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 701,904 rials and $1 costs 680,744 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 682,786 rials, and the price of $1 totals 662,202 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 800,000–803,000 rials, while one euro is about 823,000–828,000 rials.