Hungarian-Kyrgyz Fund provides subloan for new hydroelectric project in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 5. The Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (HKDF) has allocated an $8 million sub-loan to the Zhazy Hydro Kyrgyz company as part of a $14 million credit facility aimed at facilitating the construction of the Kara Shoro small hydroelectric power plant, Trend reports.

The installation, boasting an impressive capacity of 15.6 MW, is poised to bolster national energy resilience while advancing the sustainable management of hydroelectric resources.

Zhazy Hydro's Chief Executive Officer, Ryskul Zulushev, underscored the project's critical significance for enhancing energy resilience, fostering employment opportunities, and fortifying the economic nexus between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, especially within the realm of renewable energy initiatives.

Per the metrics provided by the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the nation produced a total of 12.195 billion kilowatt-hours of electrical energy during the period spanning January through November 2024. The output exhibited a marginal uptick of 0.3 percent, culminating in a total of 12.195 billion kWh, juxtaposed against the 12.159 billion kWh recorded in the corresponding timeframe of 2023.