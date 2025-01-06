Cargo transit flow through Iran rises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. The cargo transit through Iran has increased by 31 percent during nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through December 20, 2024) compared to the same period last year (from March 21 through December 21, 2023), Iran's Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance and Director General of Customs Administration Foroud Asghari told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, 16.5 million tons of goods have been transited through Iran during nine months.

Asghari noted that a total of 4.4 million tons of goods were transited mainly through Shahid Rajai customs, 3.8 million tons through Parvizkhan customs, and 2.3 million tons through Bashmaq customs during the reporting period. In total, 10.5 million tons of goods were transited via these three customs points.

To note, Iran is located on a number of international transit routes (North-South international corridor, East-West international corridor). Nevertheless, the infrastructure on the trajectory of these routes passing through the country is fully lacking, the territory of Iran is not considered a safe route for international freight companies, and international sanctions have been imposed against this country. Based on this, international companies are not interested in transit through Iran.