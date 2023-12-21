Turkmenistan and Afghanistan pitch to co-manage TAPI gas pipeline project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 21. Work on the implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project will begin in the near future, Trend reports.

This was stated by Afghan acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi after a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

According to him, during the negotiations, the large Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project running through the territory of Afghanistan was discussed, and issues of launching this project were also considered.

Furthermore, Muttaqi and Meredov discussed at the meeting the expansion of the Torghondi-Herat railway, the export of energy resources to the Afghan province of Herat and the expansion of trade between the countries.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is making significant efforts in the development of the TAPI gas pipeline, seeking to strengthen its role as a leading supplier of natural gas in the region. Turkmenistan's strategic participation in this project highlights its commitment to diversify export routes and strengthen energy security.