Azerbaijan to put banknotes with updated design into circulation (PHOTO)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has updated the design of banknotes in denominations of one, five, and 50 manats, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

According to the information, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, taking into account the international experience and based on the decisions of the government of Azerbaijan, began the modernization of national banknotes using the latest innovations, nano, and microtechnologies in the field of banknotes protection. Within the framework of modernization, CBA introduced new banknotes in 2018-2019 in denominations of 200 manats, and also improved the protection of a 10-manat banknote.

The CBA announces the issue of banknotes in denominations of one, five, and 50 manats with an updated design and a progressive security system from January 1, 2021.

"The old-style banknotes will be in circulation in parallel with the updated banknotes and will be used without restrictions as a means of payment," the CBA said.

According to CBA, the RollingStar Lead hologram (moving in a 3D effect and changing color), Spark Live element (dynamic light effects and color patterns), a watermark (the image of the state emblem of Azerbaijan and the corresponding denomination when lighting a banknote), a recognition element for persons with visual impairments (convex lines that are located in such a way that touching these lines, one can determine the authenticity and denomination of the banknote), vertical design (the backside of banknotes following the world's most modern trend in the field of banknote production, which is framed vertically) and other elements are used as the last security elements on the updated banknotes of one, five and 50 manats.

At the same time, the process of adaptation of all types of equipment of monetary systems used in the country to updated banknotes has begun.

