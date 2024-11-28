US media outlet highlights environmental impact of colonial policies by France and other nations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Rachel Avraham, a prominent political analyst, journalist, and founder of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, recently published an article titled "Climate Justice an Imperative for Colonized Regions," in which she explores the environmental consequences of colonial policies by France and other European powers, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The article, published on the Foreign Policy Association’s news website, highlights the enduring impact of colonialism on climate and the ongoing struggles for environmental justice in formerly colonized regions.

In her article, Avraham notes that for the first time in over three decades, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) mentioned the term "colonialism" in its 2022 report. Leading climatologists, she points out, are now acknowledging that colonialism has played a significant role in the climate crises both in the past and today. The author stresses that true environmental justice cannot be achieved without addressing the lasting damage caused by colonial exploitation.

The author also reflects on her visit to the recently liberated territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, where she witnessed the severe ecological crisis created by decades of Armenian occupation. She describes polluted rivers devoid of fish, deforested areas, burned agricultural lands, thousands of homes destroyed and surrounded by landmines, and roads in ruins. The region, once known for its pristine ecosystems, has been described as "the Hiroshima of the Caucasus" after thirty years of occupation. However, she notes that Azerbaijan is now working to restore Karabakh as a "green zone."

You can read the full article through the link down below: https://foreignpolicyblogs.com/2024/11/25/climate-justice-an-imperative-for-colonized-regions/