Protest rally takes place in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. In Tbilisi, protesters gathered in front of the parliament building and the central office of the ruling Georgian Dream party after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced a decision to suspend EU membership talks until the end of 2028, Trend reports.

The rally participants are protesting against today's decision by Georgian Dream party and claim that the government has finally abandoned the country's European course. According to the protesters, Georgia's European choice must be saved.

Representatives of various opposition political parties and non-governmental organizations are also present at the rally.