Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan holds strategic transit potential (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The transit potential of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan holds significant strategic importance, Acting Minister - Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rahid Alakbarli told Trend.

"Nakhchivan's geographic location offers significant advantages for transit cargo. The transportation of goods is carried out along several key corridors. The development of transit potential remains a central focus of the government. Concepts are being developed to enhance this potential, including the creation of logistics centers and various infrastructure projects," Alakbarli said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel