Energy sector plays vital role in Azerbaijan-Romania cooperation - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The energy sector is a key pillar in the economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania, said Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, at a reception marking Romania's National Day and the 106th anniversary of the Great Union of Romania, Trend reports.

The deputy minister emphasized the importance of energy ties between the two countries.

"Economic cooperation between our nations is at a high level, and the energy sector plays a vital role in this collaboration," he said.

Sharifov further noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Romania have been developing dynamically across various sectors. Over the past years, numerous high-level visits, including those by parliamentary speakers and government leaders, have taken place, highlighting the strategic nature of their bilateral partnership.

He also pointed out that political consultations held in Bucharest in July, as well as a session of the Azerbaijan-Romania Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation held in Baku in April, were crucial in discussing key areas for future collaboration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel