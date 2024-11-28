Georgia refuses to negotiate EU accession until 2028 - Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Georgia refuses to negotiate EU accession until 2028, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, Trend reports.

"We have decided not to put the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028. We also refuse any budget grants from the European Union until the end of 2028.

Absolutely unacceptable for Georgia to view integration into the European Union as a handout that the European Union should give us. We see that European politicians and bureaucrats are using the allocated grants and loans as blackmail against Georgia," Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze says that the end of 2028 is the time when Georgia will be ready, primarily economically, to begin negotiations on joining the European Union by 2030.